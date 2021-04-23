Eidelman Virant Capital Has $664,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 128,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 170,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

