Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases Shares of 20,800 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Belden stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,021. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

