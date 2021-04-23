Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,049. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.51 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.