Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 2,300 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

