Eight Capital Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNV. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$187.36.

TSE:FNV opened at C$177.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

