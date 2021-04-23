Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after acquiring an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,526,000 after purchasing an additional 336,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,783,000 after purchasing an additional 333,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $10.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.35. 52,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,389. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

