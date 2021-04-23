Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 142.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,094,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

