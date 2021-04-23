Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $662,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of UCON remained flat at $$26.61 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,577. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.