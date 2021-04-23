Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.95 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,813.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

BATS ICVT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 133,564 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.31. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

