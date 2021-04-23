Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 44,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

