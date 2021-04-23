Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.63. 11,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

