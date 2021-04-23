Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.89.

TSE EMA traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$57.46. 251,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.09. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. Analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

