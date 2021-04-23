Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 65,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,645,694 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,078.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $359,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.