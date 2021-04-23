Employers (NYSE:EIG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Employers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Employers by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Employers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

