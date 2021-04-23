EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) & U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Critical Analysis

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of U.S. Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and U.S. Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 70.99 -$10.41 million N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -3.33

U.S. Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMX Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70% U.S. Gold N/A -60.15% -57.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EMX Royalty and U.S. Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.82%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Summary

U.S. Gold beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

