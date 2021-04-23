Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. "

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 64,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

