Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.36.

Enbridge stock opened at C$46.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$93.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.49. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

