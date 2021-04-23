Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

