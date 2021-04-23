ENI (ENI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ENI (ETR: ENI) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.70 ($13.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – ENI was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – ENI was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.30 ($15.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – ENI was given a new €12.25 ($14.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – ENI was given a new €12.25 ($14.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – ENI was given a new €12.25 ($14.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – ENI was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ENI was given a new €9.10 ($10.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.75 ($13.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ENI was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENI stock traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting €10.16 ($11.95). The stock had a trading volume of 11,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

