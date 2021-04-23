ENI (NYSE:E) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

E opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

