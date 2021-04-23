ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on E. DZ Bank raised ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get ENI alerts:

E stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

About ENI

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.