Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.09.

Entegris stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,964,774.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

