Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.09.

Shares of ENTG opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

