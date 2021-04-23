EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Cap Tops $129,740.76

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $129,740.76 and approximately $85,554.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00092446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00680128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,160.84 or 0.08377763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00050490 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

