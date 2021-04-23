Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

