EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $448.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.39. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.39 and a 52-week high of $454.48.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

