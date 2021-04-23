Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$15.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 93.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQX. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$34,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at C$3,370,790.84.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.