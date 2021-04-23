Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Shares of Equitable Group stock remained flat at $$99.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

