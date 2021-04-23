Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for iA Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will earn $7.08 per share for the year. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.57.

IAG opened at C$67.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.25. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$37.71 and a 1-year high of C$71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

