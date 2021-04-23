Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MUR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

