Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TechnipFMC plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

FTI stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

