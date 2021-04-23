Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

CUYTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

