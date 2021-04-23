Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.09.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.