Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $210.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.