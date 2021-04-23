Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $11.16 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.