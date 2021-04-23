Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 235,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

