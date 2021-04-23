Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE:ES opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $235,467,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

