EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $38.66. Approximately 20,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 405,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,641. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $35,829,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $12,913,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $8,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.