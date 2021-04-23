EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $38.66. Approximately 20,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 405,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.
EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.
In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,641. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $35,829,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $12,913,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $8,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.