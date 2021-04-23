Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Shares of MA traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.82. 34,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,341. The company has a market cap of $385.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

