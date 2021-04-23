Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $603.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.60 and a 12-month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

