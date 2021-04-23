Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 489,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 171,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,414. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.