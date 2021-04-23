Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,551 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 131.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 92,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 52,670 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 311,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 91,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,880. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.