Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,832,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 541,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $65.72. 5,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,809. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $75.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

