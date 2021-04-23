Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVT. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:EVT traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €34.08 ($40.09). 491,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.16. Evotec has a twelve month low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a twelve month high of €43.00 ($50.59).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

