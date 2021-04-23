Exane Asset Management Has $10.09 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 3.9% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.01. 110,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,979. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

