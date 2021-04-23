Exane Asset Management Purchases Shares of 4,159,263 Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,159,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,695,000. Stellantis makes up approximately 28.3% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Exane Asset Management owned 0.21% of Stellantis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000.

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,920. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.3813 dividend. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

