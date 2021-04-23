Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 16,896 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 95.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

