Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,261 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CONMED by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CONMED by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,368,000.

CONMED stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,320.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.15. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,396.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

