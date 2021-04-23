Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.17% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,904,000 after acquiring an additional 423,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

