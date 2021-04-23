Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stryker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $264.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $265.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

